Lubbock- Long-time Lubbock resident James "Jim" Keller Fraser, 69, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home following hospitalization for Covid-19. His life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In support of the health of his family and friends, face coverings are mandatory while attending the chapel service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for 30 days at www.memorialdesignersent. You are welcome to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.Jim Fraser was a private man, with a large and generous heart who knew how to make others feel good about themselves. His bright smile and his warm hugs communicated the warmth and respect for others he exuded wherever he went, whether it was for his nightly run for Peach Tranquility Tea at Starbucks or his frequent nighttime visits to Market Street to buy the grapes he so loved. He built a generational family business through his wise attention to investments, spending hours reading, and studying market forces. He often said his greatest achievement was raising his 17-year-old daughter, Jamie Elizabeth-Norman Fraser.Jim was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Velma Mae Keller Fraser and Malcolm B. Fraser, now deceased. In his lifetime, he lived in various states, including Colorado, California, Wisconsin, Texas, and Hawaii. Jim moved to Lubbock in 1968, graduating from Monterey High School in 1969. He pursued a degree in business from Texas Tech University and studied abroad at the London School of Economics. Jim owned and operated a beer distributorship in Maui, Hawaii, in the 1970s, and then returned to Lubbock, which he called home until his death. He was an avid reader with a passion for history. His love of travel most recently took him to Europe and Australia with his daughter as part of his quest to visit all the continents.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his cousin Candace Cooper. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jamie; his cousin John R. Cooper; and his half-brothers Malcolm Fraser, Jr., and Bruce Fraser. He leaves a cherished blended family that includes son Dustin Scott Brewster and his wife Sara Brewster, and grandchildren Tyler Franks, Taegen Franks, Dakota Brewster, Clifton Brewster, Savannah Brewster, Dalton Brewster and Anastyn Quinton. Also left behind are his high school sweetheart and partner Anne Ray Streeter, special friends Doyla Moore and Bob Roesch, and longtime companion Jeanette Franks.For their professional and compassionate care during Jim's illness, special thanks go to the physicians, nurses, and staff at Covenant Hospital, Interim Hospice nurses Tracy Autry and Carol Cherry, and Aaron White from Home Instead.