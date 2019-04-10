Lubbock- James Klingman Sikes passed in his sleep early Monday morning (April 08, 2019). A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, April 11 at Sanders Funeral Home. James Sikes was born to James Herbert Sikes and Olympia Klingman Sikes on April 12, 1924. Most of his childhood and teen years were spent exploring College Station, TX with his younger brother, John. Near the end of his junior year at Abilene Christian College, James joined the Navy on D-Day-June 6, 1944. He was sent to California where he served as a Hospital Corpsman. Although his first assignment was night duty on a psych ward, James balanced his strenuous work with carefree drives with his friends in the open-topped Model A Ford he bought with his first few paychecks. Shortly after celebrating his 21st birthday, WWII ended and James was discharged from active duty. He returned to Abilene Christian College and completed his degree under the GI Bill. James chose to stay in the Naval Reserve, graduated ACC, began working as a chemist and was soon a Junior Officer in the Navy. In August of 1949, James's work as a chemist for the agricultural industry sent him to Lubbock, TX where he met the stunning Wanda Ann Hughes. James and Wanda were married on October 14, 1950 and welcomed their first child, Cindy, 13 months later. In 1960, the Sikes family was complete with the addition of their second daughter, Tina. James remained in the Naval Reserve for 33 years as a communications/intelligence officer and retired as a Commander. He was honored to serve as a Deacon at Broadway Church of Christ where he and his family were members for nearly 70 years. But James Sikes's favorite legacy is the one he is leaving in his daughters (Cindy Furlow and Tina Gonzales), four grandchildren (Jeremiah, Lindsey, Kristen and Lauren) and eight great-grandchildren-all of whom find joy and peace knowing he is celebrating his 95th birthday with his bride of 65 years, his infant son (James Roy), his mother, father, many friends and family, and most importantly, his Savior Jesus Christ.









Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019