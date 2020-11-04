Lubbock- James Lee Rettmann was born on January 13, 1948, on a cold, snowy day in Fredericksburg, Texas. His parents were the late L.T. and Louise (Anderson) Rettmann. James passed away on Friday, October 23rd, surrounded by his loving family.



James spent his early years in Fredericksburg, Edinburg, Meadow, Quitman, Johnson City, Burnet, and he graduated from Lorenzo High School in 1966. He attended Abilene Christian University, and Lubbock Christian College.



He met the love of his life, Joy Stence, on the LCC campus in 1967, and married in January 1968. They lived in Meadow, then the Johnson Community where James farmed. In 1971 they moved to the Tokio, Texas area, where they continued farming for several years.



Their family was completed with the birth of three daughters, two in Lubbock, and the youngest in Brownfield.



James loved working with wood, and became an excellent cabinet builder and trim carpenter after he stopped farming, He was always busy helping people make their houses into beautiful homes. His retirement years were spent on various projects, church camp, mission trips, remodeling projects for his precious daughters and wife, and his church. He will always be remembered for his servant heart and beautiful smile! He loved to teach by example.



James was a life long member of the church of Christ. He spent many years teaching youth classes, leading singing, and in later years, serving faithfully as a Deacon and Elder at South Plains church of Christ.



Family members preceding James are his parents, L.T. and Louise (Anderson) Rettmann.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joy. His daughters, Karen (Jack) Noles of Lubbock and children Blake and Baily (Jared) Servantez of Lubbock, Kristy Harrist and son Grady of Shallowater, Kathy (Greg) Hempel and daughters Aspen of Odessa, and Cassidy of San Antonio, sons Donovan (Tiana) Stevens of Chicago, Preston of Oklahoma City, Chandler of Lubbock. His sister, Susan (Doyle) Jennings of Boerne. Two brothers in law, Bill (Carla) Stence of Lubbock, and David (Jackie) Stence of Austin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the South Plains church of Christ, 6809 Elkhart in Lubbock at 2 P.M on Saturday, November 7th, with Gary Evans and Trent Roberson officiating.



The family suggests memorials to the Missions fund at South Plains church of Christ.



