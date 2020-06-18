Lubbock- 24 passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. James was born to James Sneed, Sr. and Angel Jaushlin on June 29, 1995, in Lubbock, TX. He leaves to cherish his memory; his father, James Sneed, Sr.; mother, Angel Jaushlin; sister, Jamye (Quaymaye) Haynes; nephew, Jayden; niece, Lyric; grandmother, Margetter Jaushlin; godmother, Lendia Wilson; a host of other relatives and friends.