Lubbock- James Lewis Stanley, 79, passed away April 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. He was born in Iraan, Texas on December 23, 1940 to Bob and Etoile Stanley. James married Margaret Dickson on December 9, 1978 at First Baptist Church in Matador. James Stanley graduated from Matador High School in 1959. He attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy. James was a pharmacist for over 50 years. He worked for Stanley Pharmacy, L & H Pharmacy, and United Supermarkets Pharmacy. His true passion was his job, and he touched many lives through his work. He also impressed many people with his famous chicken salad sandwiches. He loved playing the lottery, going to Ruidoso, Las Vegas, and watching sports every chance he had. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Stanley, dad, Bob Stanley, mom, Etoile Stanley, brother, Fred Stanley, sister-in-law Sue Stanley, mother-in-law, Jo Ann Dickson, father-in-law Robert Dickson, and brother-in-law Roy Tippin. He is survived by 1 daughter, Jill Webb and husband Brandon of Andrews; 1 son Jason Stanley and wife Tamera Stanley of Lubbock; his grandchildren, Kenzie Hopper and husband Brandon, Arianna Webb, Verrity Webb, Kadyn Kitchens, Koltyn Kitchens, Landon Stanley, Lynnzie Stanley, and Max Stanley, 1 great grandchild, Jaxson Hopper; nieces Shari Christenberry and husband Rocky; Holly Conyers and husband Bryan, and Rebecca Perucca and husband Eric; nephews Steve Stanley and wife Beth, Russell Tippin and wife Lisa; many great nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Patsy Tippin, a close cousin, Marie Rowland and husband Chester, and a very special friend Joy Gorsuch. A viewing will be held at Zapata Funeral Home in Matador from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. A private graveside service will be held, and a public memorial service will take place in Matador at a later date. In the lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Isle at Raider Ranch Memory Care or Hospice of the South Plains. The family would like to thank Raider Ranch Memory Care and Hospice of the South Plains for all they have done for James. A special thanks goes out to Mel Gintzer, Terri Rickman, and Clint Conner.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020