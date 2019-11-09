|
Andrews, Texas- James Lingnau, 51, of Andrews passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Midland. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Means Memorial United Methodist Church, 311 NE 2nd Street, in Andrews with Pastor Les Hall, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM on Friday at McNett Funeral Home. James was born on December 27, 1967 in Lubbock to Alfred Arnold Lingnau and Emmer Jean Halford Lingnau. He was raised in Lubbock, where he graduated from Monterey High School in 1986. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, where he was a member of the Tau Beta Pi ASME. He married Angela Kristine Reid on December 15, 1990 in Big Spring. They moved to Midland, where he worked as a Facility Engineer for Chevron. They moved to Odessa, where he worked as the Plant Engineer for Warren Petroleum, and as an Asset Engineer, Senior Field Supervisor, and Regional Measurement Advisor for Dynegy. They moved to Andrews in 2001, where he worked for Targa Resources as the Area Manager in Eunice, New Mexico and was currently the Regional Engineering Manager for the Permian Basin Region Assets. While working in Eunice, he was very involved in the Chamber of Commerce. While living in Odessa, his family had been very involved at Grace Lutheran Church as church members and youth leaders. They were current and faithful members of Means Memorial United Methodist Church in Andrews, where he was involved as a youth leader and his wife, Angela, was the Youth Director. James loved Texas Tech University, the Dallas Cowboys, playing and winning Fantasy Football, skeet shooting, and driving his Z06 Corvette. He enjoyed woodworking and was known to make his kids items throughout their lives, and especially for their weddings. They will always remember him being there as a great father and role model, and for teaching them a great work ethic. He loved coaching his kids in soccer, basketball, and football. He will be remembered for being very patient, a loving man, financially wise, knowledgeable in biblical values, and a jokester that liked to have fun by picking on friends and family. He took his family on many adventures traveling all over the world; including 33 states and 15 countries, collecting hundreds of shot glasses along the way. James is survived by his wife, Angela Lingnau of Andrews, 3 children, Justin Lingnau and wife, Carly of Fort Worth, Brandon Lingnau and wife, Morgan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Makenna Lingnau of San Angelo, father, Alfred Lingnau and wife, Lidia, of Lubbock, 3 siblings, Judy Lingnau of Lubbock, Jason Lingnau of Merkel, and Jonathan Lingnau of Dalhart, father and mother in law, Phillip and Shyrlee Reid of Coahoma, sister and brother in laws, Shele and James Gilbert of San Angelo and LeeAnn and Matt Mueller of Stamford, nephew, Josh Mueller of Stamford, 3 nieces, Shelbie Reid and fiance, Mason Miller of Ropesville, Sydnie Gilbert of San Angelo, and Shandlee Mueller of Stamford, and a soon to be granddaughter, Palmer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Lingnau. Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019