James Lloyd "Jim" Holland
1940 - 2020
Lubbock- James L. Holland (Jim) was born at home October 13, 1940 in Highway, NM. He attended Dora NM High School and Texas Tech in Lubbock. He served in the US Army as a Marine Engineer. He had been a motorcycle policeman as well as a canine police officer in Lubbock and was known as "Shoe" by his fellow officers. He owned Holland Construction retiring in 2004. He married the love of his life, Linda Inman Williams of Olton, on July 19, 1985.

Surviving James are his wife, Linda; daughter, Shawn Leaders (Danny); daughter-in-love, Shelli Rose (Steven); son-in-law-in-love, Herbey Hinojosa; 10 grandchildren-in-love and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, James and Lillie Holland, sister Jean Demastus, and daughter-in-love, Tammy Hinojosa.

A visitation will be held at the home of Linda Holland on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Graveside services will be held at 2PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 7, 2020
