Austin- Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for James M. Tapp on Saturday, June 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 South 31st Street, in Temple, Texas. Jim Tapp departed this life on April 6, 2020 at his home in Temple, Texas following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born in Lubbock Texas in 1938; one of six sons of Oscar and Alma Wassom Tapp. He was a graduate of Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University where he studied accounting. After living the first half of his life in Lubbock, Jim moved to Austin and finally to Temple where he was employed for many years at Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Kristine Tapp; his children Laurie Tapp Kelso of Leander, Susan Tapp Ward of Dallas, Michael Tapp and Jacob Tapp both of Temple; grandchildren Andy Kelso, Clay Kelso, Alison Ward, Natalie Ward, and Emily Ward; six great-grandchildren; brothers David Tapp of Sunrise Beach, Larry Tapp of Dallas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents as well as brothers Delton, Kenneth and Donald Tapp.
Jim always had a quick wit and the gift of laughter, forever ready to see the humor in any situation. His laughter was contagious. Jim was such a joy to everyone who knew him. He was genuine, independent, forthright and honest.
Jim valued family above all else. He felt blessed to be born into a large, close knit family. He talked often about the love he felt for his family and how extremely proud he was of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
For those unable to attend the service it will be broadcast on Facebook Live. For memorial donations, Jim's favorite charities were the American Cancer Society and the Salvation Army. In addition, the best way to honor Jim's memory is simply to make someone smile today.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.