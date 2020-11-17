Lubbock- James Michael Caston, Luke, was born on September 24, 1950 in Independence, Louisiana. He later moved to Lubbock, Texas where he met the love of his life Shannon. They started their life long journey of love for one another and their family. Luke was a motorcycle enthusiast and life long member of the Bandidos M.C. He loved to ride the open highways on his bike and travel the United States. He loved to feel the wind on face! He had many friends and never met a stranger. He loved his wife and his family. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years Shannon, his daughter Kimberly and her husband Jonah. His son James and his wife Jamie. His grandkids, Micah and Leigha Berry, Jacob Berry and Kristan Berry. His great grandkids, McKenzie, Kaydence, Emersyn and Maddelyn. On November11, 2020, God called him home! He will be deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store