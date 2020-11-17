1/1
James Michael "Luke" Caston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- James Michael Caston, Luke, was born on September 24, 1950 in Independence, Louisiana. He later moved to Lubbock, Texas where he met the love of his life Shannon. They started their life long journey of love for one another and their family. Luke was a motorcycle enthusiast and life long member of the Bandidos M.C. He loved to ride the open highways on his bike and travel the United States. He loved to feel the wind on face! He had many friends and never met a stranger. He loved his wife and his family. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years Shannon, his daughter Kimberly and her husband Jonah. His son James and his wife Jamie. His grandkids, Micah and Leigha Berry, Jacob Berry and Kristan Berry. His great grandkids, McKenzie, Kaydence, Emersyn and Maddelyn. On November11, 2020, God called him home! He will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved