James Michael "Mike" Weiss


1944 - 2019
James Michael "Mike" Weiss Obituary
Lubbock- James Michael Weiss passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Mike was born May 7, 1944, in Lubbock, Texas, to James and Eva Weiss. Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Miller Weiss; daughter Jamie Michelle Weiss O'Brien of Baton Rouge, LA; son Kelly Michael Weiss and his wife Shanna of Austin, TX; and three grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, and Ellie O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Bobby Weiss.

Mike earned a BBA Texas Tech University in 1970 and a JD from Texas Tech University School of Law in 1983. Upon receiving his license as a Certified Public Accountant in 1972, Mike established his current practice, Weiss & Associates, and has practiced accounting in Lubbock since then.

Over the course of his career, Mike served on the boards of numerous organizations including the Texas Tech Board of Regents, Employees Retirement System of Texas, St. Mary of the Plains Hospital, Carillon Life Care Community, and several banks. He appointed as the Texas Governor's Budget Director in 1994.

A visitation will be held at Sanders Funeral Home, Saturday, July 27, from 6 until 8 pm. The Celebration of Mike's Life will be held Monday, July 29, at 2:00 pm at Second Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Avenue. The family requests any memorials be made to your favorite philanthropic organization.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019
