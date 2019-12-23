Home

James Morris Obituary
Lockney, Texas- James Morris, age 83 of Lockney, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lockney with Ricky Carstensen and Kyle Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney. James was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lockney and the Lockney American Legion. He also served on the Board of Directors for Lockney Co-op from 1992 to 2007 and as President of the Lockney Co-op and even received the Lockney Co-op Fourteen Millionth Dividend Dollar in 2007. He also served on the Board of Directors to the Farmers Co-op Compress. James is preceded in death by his parents, A.D. and Mary Ellen Morris; and his grandparents, Claude and Allie Doss, and A.J. and Minnie Morris. James is survived by his wife of 60 years as of December 15, 2019, Nelda Gene (Cunningham) Morris; two sisters, Edna Evans and husband Billy and Virginia McMahan; brother-in-law, Udell Cunningham; sister-in-law, Carolyn Cunningham; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
