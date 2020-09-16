1/1
James N. Cathey Jr.
Aurora, CO- James N Cathey, JR passed away September 13, 2020 in Aurora CO. Survivors include two sisters, Janice Steele of Aurora CO and Linda Jenkins of Pearce AZ , five nieces and nephews, and four grand nieces and nephews and one great grandniece. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1970. He then went on to serve in the US Navy and naval reserves. After leaving the navy he worked in the customer services industry until he retired in 2013. He spent his last year at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center. Burial will be at Peaceful Gardens.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
