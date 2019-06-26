|
Ransom Canyon- Jimmy O'Connell of Ransom Canyon, Texas was born September 11, 1945 to his parents, Jim and Leona O'Connell. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Boren, on June 6, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th year anniversary. Jimmy's many accomplishments included serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974, passed president of Lubbock Mustang Club, earned Eagle Scout and later became Boy Scout Leader. He is survived by his wife Charlotte O'Connell, son Robert O'Connell and wife Delilah O'Connell; his sister Carol Sherril and husband Charles Sherril; granddaughters Amber and Amanda; two great-grandchildren Noah and Jeana; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019