Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Connnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O'Connnell


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James O'Connnell Obituary
Ransom Canyon- Jimmy O'Connell of Ransom Canyon, Texas was born September 11, 1945 to his parents, Jim and Leona O'Connell. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Boren, on June 6, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th year anniversary. Jimmy's many accomplishments included serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974, passed president of Lubbock Mustang Club, earned Eagle Scout and later became Boy Scout Leader. He is survived by his wife Charlotte O'Connell, son Robert O'Connell and wife Delilah O'Connell; his sister Carol Sherril and husband Charles Sherril; granddaughters Amber and Amanda; two great-grandchildren Noah and Jeana; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now