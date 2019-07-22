Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O. Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James O. Ball Obituary
Lubbock- James O. Ball passed away July 20, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 83 years at 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with Masonic graveside services at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at LakeRidge United Methodist Church Wesley Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view James' life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now