Lubbock- James O. Ball passed away July 20, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 83 years at 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with Masonic graveside services at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at LakeRidge United Methodist Church Wesley Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view James' life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019