Lubbock- The family of James O. Mankins will remember his life of 87 years at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. James left this life on Friday, May 29, 2020. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
James was born on September 6, 1932, to Roy and Violet Mankins in Estacado, TX. James married the love of his life, Patricia Smith on June 5, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Lorenzo, Texas.
James retired from the United States Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, following twenty years of service, which included the Korean War, Bay of Pigs, Cuban Blockade, and the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia A. Mankins; children, Kimberly Anne Sava and husband, Scott; James Scott Mankins, and wife, Tura; and Katherine Maureen Plank and husband Randy; six grandchildren, Charlie Mowrey and husband, Adam; Bo Hunter, Kristin Cox, and husband, Brandon; Sammy Clark and husband, James; Adam Hunter, and Jonathan Welch and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Audrus and Violet Mozelle Mankins; sister, Nadine Cate.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Lubbock, The Bee Hive #2 and staff for all of their loving care.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.