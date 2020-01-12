|
May- James R. Anderson age 79, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Brownwood. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Heartland Funeral Home in Early.
James was born on Wednesday, October 16, 1940 to John and Jewell Anderson in Brownfield, Texas. He grew up in Plains, Texas where he graduated from high school. James married Karen Faulkenberry on June 20, 1958 in Plains, where their union was blessed with 2 children. James was a Texas DPS officer for 10 years, and then went on to work in the oilfield as an electrician where he retired. He was a projectionist for movie theaters for over 30 years and loved going to the movies with his family. He also loved camping, fishing and spending time with his family, including his 2 granddaughters. He enjoyed watching wheel of fortune every night. James loved telling jokes, making everyone laugh, and never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he met. But most of all James loved the Lord.
James is survived by his daughter, Deborah Anderson of May, TX; son, Russell Anderson of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughters, Kassi and Mikayla Anderson of Whitesettlement, TX; sisters, Jeaney Edwards of Lubbock, TX, Wanda Wolfenbarger of Lubbock, TX and Marie Bowers of Seagraves, TX.
He is proceded in death by his wife Karen Anderson, parents and sister, Lou Neal.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020