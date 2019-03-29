Lubbock- James R. Matthews passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 86 years at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Second Baptist Church. A tribute of Dr. Matthews's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



James R. Matthews was born on January 9, 1933 to James and Virgie Davis Matthews in Dallas, TX. James married Carolyn Curry Matthews on October 1, 1955 in Sweetwater. James graduated from Kaufman High School, Henderson County Jr. College, and North Texas University. In 1957, he received his MD degree from Southwestern Medical School/UT Dallas, followed by his Internship. He was board certified from 1972-2005. James practiced medicine in private practice from 1958-1995. In those years he delivered over 3,000 babies. In 1995, he moved his practice to Health Plus Clinic until his retirement in 2004 after 50 years of family practice. Following retirement he practiced at the FP Clinical Facility, City of Lubbock Clinic and the John T. Montford Unit.



James was involved with many different organizations including serving as President for the Lubbock, Crosby, Garza Medical Society, and the South Plains Chapter Family Physician Society. He served on the first TTU Medical School Foundation Board. He volunteered at the Second Baptist Sick Children's Clinic, the Well Baby/Lubbock Children's Clinic, the TTU Athletic Department Annual Physicals and served on the Wayland Baptist University board of trustees. In 2002, he was recognized as Physician Emeritus awarded by the Texas Academy Family Practice and Family Practice Distinguished Assoc. of TTU Health Science Center School of Medicine. James was a deacon and Bible teacher at First Baptist Church, Post and Lubbock and Oakwood Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and spending time with family and coaching boys' baseball and girls' softball.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Carolyn; children, Kathy (Brad) Harrelson, Lauri Matthews, Juliann (Brendan) Berry, Jimmy (Sara) Matthews, and Jerry Matthews; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in law, John (JoAnn) Curry, and Jerry (Barbara) Curry.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, James William Matthews, and Robert Matthews.



A special appreciation to Dr. Kye Lear, former medical associate and Texas Tech baseball fan and friend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, Second Baptist Sick Children's Clinic or Buckner Children's Home in memory of Dr. James R. Matthews. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019