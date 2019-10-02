|
Ransom Canyon- Dr. James Ray Durham Sr., 81, of Ransom Canyon, Texas passed away on September 29th, 2019 in Tomball, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, October 4th at Veterans Funeral Services Chapel at 10567 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston, Texas 77038. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Veterans Funeral Services.
James was born in Jacksonville, Texas to Anne and Ralph Durham on September 13th, 1938. He went to high school at Bearden High School in Bearden, Arkansas. He married Joy Drinkuth on August 30th, 1960 in Bearden, Arkansas. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas and his Ph.D. from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
Dr. Durham was a lifelong educator working as a National Champion Football Coach at the Army Base Fort Wainwright, Alaska; as a teacher and a coach at high schools in both Arkansas and Texas, as a Principal at Lorenzo Elementary in Lorenzo, Texas; as a teacher, coach and principal at Christ the King High School in Lubbock, Texas; as an Instructor at Texas Tech University; and as a Professor at Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as an Army Infantry Artillery and Combat Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star.
Dr. Durham is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Anne Durham, and his brother Ralph Lawson "Spud" Durham. James "Spanky" Durham is survived by his wife, Joy Durham of Ransom Canyon, Texas; his sons, James Ray Durham Jr. of Ransom Canyon, Texas and William Ralph Durham of the Woodlands, Texas; his sister; Jo Anne McGaughy of El Dorado, Arkansas; and his Grandchildren, William James Durham of Ransom Canyon, and Kason James Durham, Tristan Liam Durham, and Jocelynn Marie Durham of The Woodlands.
