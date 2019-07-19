|
|
Lubbock- James Ronald "Ronnie" Rucker, son, brother and faithful friend, passed away July 17, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born April 13, 1960, in Mountainair, New Mexico. Ronnie never married, but was a pillar of strength for his family over the years. Ronnie was also a special part of his extended family at South Plains Electric Cooperative. His loving spirit drew his friend and coworkers into the family realm and he was a mentor and uncle to a whole bunch of kids.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda Robinson of Lubbock, and his sister, Jona D'Ann Spears and her husband, Tom of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, James Clyde Rucker.
Ronnie graduated from Clovis High School in 1978 and earned a bachelor's of business administration in accounting from Texas Tech University in 1982. He earned Dean's Honor Roll in 1979, 1980 and 1981 and was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. While in Lubbock, Ronnie was member of the Texas National Guard and the Tech Accounting Society.
Ronnie devoted his entire professional career to electric cooperatives. He first served as accountant for Johnson County Electric Cooperative in Cleburne, Texas. Wanting to be closer to home and family, he accepted the accounting supervisor position with South Plains Electric Cooperative in June 1983. Ronnie earned the respect of the General Manager Jim Roberts and the responsibility of Chief Financial Officer for the Cooperative. He dutifully served the members of South Plains Electric Co-op for 36 years.
Ronnie was always laughing and joking with friends and coworkers. He shared his generous spirit with everyone. We hope that Saint Peter was paying attention when he welcomed Ronnie to heaven, because Ronnie was probably hiding under the desk, waiting to jump out and scare him.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center, c/o The Covenant Foundation, 3623 22nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019