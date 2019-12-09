|
Lubbock- James "Ronnie" Spoon passed away at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Lubbock. He was born on September 14, 1944, in Brownfield, Texas. He was very fond of his mother Ada Faye Spoon. He was a 1963 graduate of Early High School where he played football. He married Sandra Williamson on September 25, 1964 and recently celebrated 55 years of marriage to his little bride. Ronnie worked as a cable splicer for AT&T until retiring after 36 years with the company. He was responsible for bringing fiber optics to the South Plains. He was an avid family man for his wife and three children: Ronda, Melissa and Donald. Ronnie was a die-hard Texas Tech fan, loved tail-gaiting, sharing stories over food and drink and when game time arrived he could often be heard giving the referees a piece of his mind! He loved watching the Cowboys during football season and he loved cheering for his favorite hockey team, the Stars. He is survived by his children: Ronda Blackburn and husband Monte of Idalou, Melissa Cullen of Cameron, Donald Spoon and wife Lori of Lubbock, two sisters: Pam Sue and husband Roy of Ralls, and Nita Blackburn of Slaton, a brother Charles Spoon and wife Ellen of Lubbock, the loves of his life, his 10 grandchildren: Megan, Ryan, Emma, Baleigh, Kaden, Kennedy, Kyle, Kelsey, Riley and Brady and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Ronnie touched are invited to join in celebrating his life at Englund's Funeral Home in Slaton. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a celebration memorial service Tuesday, December 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Englunds. Should friends desire, donations may be sent to the Idalou United Methodist Church, 518 Chestnut Street, Idalou, TX, 79329.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019