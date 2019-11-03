|
Lubbock- Coach Jim Carter (James Ross Carter) was born May 1, 1937 in Arkansas City, Kansas. He was called home to his Lord on October 31, 2019 at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Lester Sprowls; two step-fathers, Ernest White and Charles Carter, and two sisters, Marilyn Margaret and Janice Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Moore) Carter of Lubbock, TX; daughter, Stacy Carter of Lubbock, TX; and son and daughter-in-law, Gil & Susan Carter, also of Lubbock, TX and their daughters, his granddaughters, Ashley and Alyssa Carter.
Coach served his country from 1960-1962 in the US Army. After receiving his Bachelor's in Education at Wichita State, he began his Tennis Coaching career at San Angelo Central High School in 1966. Most of his career was at Coronado High School. He also coached at Monterey High School. His last coaching opportunity was at Cooper High School in 2019.
Visitation is Monday, November 4th at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Graveside services are Tuesday, November 5th at Resthaven Cemetery at 11am. The Memorial Service is Tuesday, November 5th at 2pm in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Lubbock National Bank for the Carter Family for any unexpected expenses that may be incurred (contact Charles Key).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019