JAMES S. "JIM" POTTS
1941 - 2020
Lubbock- James S. "Jim" Potts of Lubbock passed away October 9, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born April 6, 1941 in Bryan, TX to James Walter Potts and Lillian Potts. He grew up in Bryan, Texas and graduated from Texas A & M University in 1963. Jim married Charlotte Ann Jones August 1966 in Roswell, NM. Jim was an engineer for the Soil Conservation Service, the Texas Highway Department, Salesman for Gifford Hill Western Irrigation and was the owner of Jim Potts Auto Glass. Loved ones include sons, Jimmy Potts wife BJ and their children, Bryan, Barrett, and Braxton; son, Greg, wife Michelle, and daughter, Sarah. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte on November 27, 2019; sister, Linda Booth. Jim enjoyed collecting antiques and vintage Mercury outboard engines.

His visitation is scheduled for Monday at 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home, and service on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, followed by burial at City of Lubbock Cemetery.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
OCT
13
Service
02:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
OCT
13
Burial
City of Lubbock Cemetery
October 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy and Greg and their families during this difficult time...Barbara and LK Terrell
LK Terrell
