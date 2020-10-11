Lubbock- James S. "Jim" Potts of Lubbock passed away October 9, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born April 6, 1941 in Bryan, TX to James Walter Potts and Lillian Potts. He grew up in Bryan, Texas and graduated from Texas A & M University in 1963. Jim married Charlotte Ann Jones August 1966 in Roswell, NM. Jim was an engineer for the Soil Conservation Service, the Texas Highway Department, Salesman for Gifford Hill Western Irrigation and was the owner of Jim Potts Auto Glass. Loved ones include sons, Jimmy Potts wife BJ and their children, Bryan, Barrett, and Braxton; son, Greg, wife Michelle, and daughter, Sarah. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte on November 27, 2019; sister, Linda Booth. Jim enjoyed collecting antiques and vintage Mercury outboard engines.His visitation is scheduled for Monday at 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home, and service on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, followed by burial at City of Lubbock Cemetery.