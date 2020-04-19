|
|
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of James (Jim) Snyder, Jr. r, 87, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at a later date. Please celebrate the life of James by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
James passed away April 11, 2020. Jim was born May 22, 1932 in Crested Butte, CO to James and Anna Snyder. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Glenda Joan Pritchard in 1955. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2016. After his discharge, he continued to work for the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic retiring in 1969. He enjoyed a second career as a technician in the Agriculture Engineering and Civil Engineering Departments at Texas Tech University retiring again in 1994. Also preceded in death by a sister, Eva Dorris.
Loved ones include sons Matt Snyder; Joseph Snyder and James Snyder; brother William Snyder; sisters Margaret Fagan and Deanna Stalcup; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020