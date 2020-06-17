Lubbock- James Stanley Harbour passed away on June 14, 2020



Stan was born to James Paul and Wille Mae (DeFoore) Harbour on March 21, 1943 in Hayward, California. He graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1966, and in September of that year he married the former Patricia Fouts in El Sobrante, California. In the following forty-plus years Stan ministered in churches in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, San Angelo and Lubbock, Texas, Roswell, New Mexico and Kona, Hawaii. He also served on the board for the University of the Nations (Youth with a Mission) while in Hawaii.



He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Shelly Pattison and husband Chris of Lubbock, Texas, son Matthew Harbour and wife Petra of Bloomington, MN, four beloved grandchildren, brother Jack Harbour and wife Robin, sister JoDoris Johnson and husband Jerry, brother-in-law Jeffrey Fouts and wife Raynette, 10 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.



Stan leaves behind a legacy of friends, all those who grew in their knowledge, were strengthened in their faith and encouraged in their life as a result of his teaching, preaching and friendship throughout the many years of his ministry.



Stan donated his body to medical science in the hope that out of illness others would have health. No public service will be held.



