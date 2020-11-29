1/1
James Taylor Evans
Frisco- James Taylor Evans DDS, of Frisco, Texas, age 83, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born in Aspermont, Texas, to parents Gerald Wilson Evans and Sara (Sadie) Edith Evans. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1956 and went on to attend TCU and Baylor Dental School where he graduated in 1964. Taylor was Board Certified by the American Association of Orthodontics. He practiced Orthodontics for 45 years. His family and friends will always remember him as an outgoing person. He never met a stranger and could make you feel as the most important person in the room. He excelled as an Orthodontist as well as in his personal relationships with all who knew him. In June of 1958, Taylor married Netha Lynn Scott in Odessa, Texas. To this union were born three children: Scott, Taylor Jr. and a daughter, Heidi. June 1998, Taylor met and married Carol Nadine Floyd Cantrell. They shared many good years together and made wonderful memories. Survivors include: his wife, Carol of Frisco, Texas; son, Gerald Scott and wife Teresa, Dallas, Texas; son Taylor Evans Jr., San Jose, Costa Rica; step-son John Cantrell, Jr. and companion, Jessica Garcia, Frisco, Texas; step-daughter Stacy Cantrell Allen and husband Stanton Allen, Flower Mound, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Sadie and his daughter, Heidi. Taylor leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial services are at 2:00 pm on December 5, 2020 at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco, Texas at 10375 Preston Rd. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Taylor's life.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services
10375 Preston Road
Frisco, TX 75033
2147051789
