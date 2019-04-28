|
Crosbyton- James Troy Rich, loving father, a lifelong resident of Crosbyton, Texas and devoted member of the Crosbyton First Baptist Church left his legacy on April 23, 2019 surrounded by his daughters and family members at his side.
Born November 8, 1926 in McAdoo, Texas; where he was raised and educated until his adult life. Affectionately known as Troy, he enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper during the occupation of Japan in World War II until his discharge in 1947.
Upon returning home, he met his beloved wife Libby Harvey. They were married 62 years; together they raised four children on the Four-Mile Farm in Crosbyton. Troy was a self-employed farmer, owned a wrecking yard and a tire shop to support his family and community until his retirement.
Troy will always be remembered as a man with values of hard work, honesty, integrity, fortitude, stories, jokes and a wild sense of humor. Troy loved his family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally as the patriarch of his pride. Troy was a man that loved everyone he met throughout his life and had a special way of making a child feel loved and cared for. To make a child smile, laugh and play the way he did was his pot of gold.
Troy's values of hard work, family and religious beliefs are traits he instilled in his children and grandchildren by leading by example to ensure they were successful and self-sufficient in their lives.
Troy is preceded in death by his wife Libby, son Larry Wayne, brother Floyd, sister Clara and his parents Ezra and Ada Rich.
Troy is survived by his daughters, Marsha Zobac, and husband Johnny of Lubbock, Texas; Linda Mullins, and husband Kraig of Crosbyton, Texas; Tamie Cline, and husband Bob of Lubbock, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at the Crosbyton First Baptist Church Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at the McAdoo Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, April 26th from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton, Texas. Pallbearers in attendance will be Curtis Cole, Justin Loven, Scott James, Randy Ragan, Randale Ragan and Josh Boazman.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019