Lubbock- James Vance Scoggin passed away April 8, 2019 in the Veterans Hospital in Amarillo at the age of 86. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. James was born December 31, 1932 in Spindale, North Carolina. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1951. After graduating he joined the Air Force and served in Korea. He then moved to Lubbock where he served at Reese Air Force Base. During this time he met and married the love of his life Bobbie Gentry and was happily married for 51 years. He then attended and graduated with a Bachelor's in Engineering from Texas Tech University in 1960 and remained in Lubbock. James enjoyed local politics, tennis (won the Senior Olympics), flying and instructing students as well as coaching basketball, and spending time with family, especially his granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents Ina Allen and Nathan Scoggin; sister, Elizabeth Pickard; brother, Harold Scoggin. He is survived by his son, Steve Scoggin; granddaughters, Stevi and Alli Scoggin; great-granddaughter, Karsyn Scoggin; brother and wife, Roy and Anne Scoggin. All donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
