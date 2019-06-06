Lubbock- Jimmy Green, 59, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2019. Bill E. Green and Bobbie (Brown) Green welcomed Jimmy into this world on November 3, 1959, in Lubbock, and he left us all on June 3, 2019.



Jimmy's bravado and tough guy demeanor was often countered with his soft, kind-hearted ways. If you were lucky enough to call Jimmy your dad, grandfather, brother or friend, then you know what joy he took in spending time with you. Whether he was attending Tech baseball games, playing weekend golf with his regular golf buddies, coaching YFL football, spending time with his kids and grandson, or participating in a Fantasy Football League, all could say he knew how to have fun.



He will be missed by his children JT (Alicia) Green and Brenna Green of Lubbock, his grandson Ayden, his siblings Larry Green of Coppell, Linda (Joe) Garner of Midland, and Claudia (Larry) Bradley of Lubbock. In addition, numerous nephews and nieces and a litany of friends will miss his presence. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will take place at Sanders Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9 from 6-8 pm. Services will be at 2 pm on Monday, June 10, at Sanders Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019