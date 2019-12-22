|
Lubbock- James Wendell Acker of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born March 8, 1931 in Brownfield to Cecil and Ruth (Hill) Acker. James graduated from Brownfield High School and enlisted into the National Guard. On September 18, 1952 he married Charlene Tuttle. In 1953 he volunteered for the U.S. Army, serving until 1955. After the service, the couple relocated to Lubbock and established Acker Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning. James was a licensed pilot who enjoyed flying. He volunteered at the Lubbock Rape Crisis Center for more than 25 years for which he received the 1986 Volunteer of the Year award from the Human Relations Commission.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Acker and Regina Hitchner and husband Cody, all of Lubbock; granddaughter, Brittany Schier and husband Kevin and their son Kade, all of La Vernia. James was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Meyer; and wife, Charlene in 2017.
Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment at 2 p.m. at Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lubbock Children's Home, PO Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79404 or the Southwest Parkinson Association, 3610 22nd Street, Suite 300, Lubbock, TX 79410.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the Staff at Brookdale Monterey for the love and care they showed to their father.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019