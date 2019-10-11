Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodrow Baptist Church
James William "JW" Newton

Lubbock- James William Newton passed away October 9, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born August 4, 1929 in Sageton, Texas. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Woodrow Baptist Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
