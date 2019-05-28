|
|
Lubbock- James William Reeds DDS "Bud", 87, entered his eternal rest on May 24, 2019. He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on September 14, 1931 to Roscoe Paul Reeds D.O. and Allie Mae Eastin Reeds.
He was raised in Lubbock, Texas and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1950. Then he went to Texas Tech University where he became a member of the Wranglers. In 1955 he went to the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston, Texas, where he met his wife, Alta Hunter. They married on January 18, 1957 and celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. Bud practiced dentistry in Lubbock from 1959 to 2016.
Bud was raised in First Christian Church of Lubbock, and was very active at first as a deacon and later an elder for many years. He was also past Exalted Ruler of the Lubbock Elks Lodge. Bud and Alta have been very involved with AA and Al-Anon for 40 years. Bud was a true servant and had a heart for those in need. He was well loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three step-fathers, Joe Bigsby, Arnold Maas, and Cliff Curtis; step-sister, Carolyn Carver; and brother-in-law, Tommy Rone.
He is survived by his wife, Alta; daughter, Paula Gibson and husband, Mike; grandsons: Travis Gibson and wife, Cecily, Nathan Gibson and wife Rebecca, and Chase Gibson; great-grandchildren: William, Elijah, Milo, and Bryleigh; and sister, Anne Rone.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at First Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers please donate to First Christian Church of Lubbock, 2323 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401 or favorite charity.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019