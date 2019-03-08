|
|
Abernathy- Funeral services for James Yanez, 46, lifelong resident of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Abernathy Church of Christ with Randall Carr officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Friday, March 8th.
Mr. Yanez died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
He was born January 20, 1973 in Hale Center, TX to Thomas and Gloria (Salazar) Yanez, Jr. He graduated Abernathy High School in 1991, attended A&M University before transferring to Texas Tech University to earn his Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. He was proud to be both an Aggie and a Red Raider. He was a member of the Abernathy Church of Christ and loved gardening and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaylie Brynn of Amarillo, TX, parents, Thomas and Gloria Yanez, Jr. of Abernathy, 2 sisters, Amy Ponce and husband Ruben and April Gatica and husband Juan all of Abernathy, 2 nieces, 4 nephews and 3 great nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019