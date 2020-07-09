1/1
Jamettie Deaver
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jamettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jamettie Francis Deaver of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born November 16, 1931 in Brownfield to the late Norman and Ruby (Reed) Jeter. Jamettie graduated from Morton High School where she met and married Burl Deaver in 1952. Together they owned Deaver and Vickery Company where she was a bookkeeper as well as owning Backyard Playhouse, a children's clothing consignment store in Lubbock. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Burl; children, Debbie Townley and husband Bill of Lubbock, Ricky Deaver and wife Melody of Houston, and Nick Deaver and wife Kathy of Austin; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Jamettie was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Imogene Smith and N. D. Jeter.

Private graveside services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved