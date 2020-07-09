Lubbock- Jamettie Francis Deaver of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born November 16, 1931 in Brownfield to the late Norman and Ruby (Reed) Jeter. Jamettie graduated from Morton High School where she met and married Burl Deaver in 1952. Together they owned Deaver and Vickery Company where she was a bookkeeper as well as owning Backyard Playhouse, a children's clothing consignment store in Lubbock. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Burl; children, Debbie Townley and husband Bill of Lubbock, Ricky Deaver and wife Melody of Houston, and Nick Deaver and wife Kathy of Austin; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren with one on the way.Jamettie was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Imogene Smith and N. D. Jeter.Private graveside services will be held.