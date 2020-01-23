Home

Jamie Jarrett Sorrells


1973 - 2019
Jamie Jarrett Sorrells Obituary
Lubbock- Jamie Jarrett Sorrells was born in Hereford, Texas to Clyde Davie Sorrells and Linda Kay Sorrells on March 15,1973. He died in his sleep on December 22, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.

He is survived by his father Davie & stepmother Valerie, his mother, his daughter Aubrey, his brother Jeremy, his girlfriend Amy Cawthon, his aunts Linda Nell & Debbie Lindsey, several cousins and many friends.

Jamie was employed by Doug Holmes Construction as a master heavy-equipment operator. He loved his family, heavy equipment work, classic rock music and dirt bikes.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at Hillside Christian Church / Lubbock in the Student Building on the south side of the property at 6202 Milwaukee Ave.

The service will be on Friday, January 24 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
