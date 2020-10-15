1/1
Jamie Santiago "Big Jamie" Garcia
1984 - 2020
Lubbock- 36 passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 12 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthews Church, 2020 E. 14th St. Lubbock, TX. Jamie was born on March 22, 1984 to Jesus Garcia, Sr. and Irma Ojeda. He was a family man and he enjoyed cruising with his car club Los Unicos. Jamie is survived by his wife, Celeste Garcia; mother, Irma Ojeda; four sons, Jamie Garcia, Jr., Nathan Garcia, Ethan Garcia, and Royal Garcia; three sisters, Sonia Garcia, Irmalinda Ojeda, and Melissa Garcia; seven brothers, Jesus Garcia, Ruben Ojeda, Rocky Ojeda, Luis Miguel Ojeda, Luis Ojeda, Jr., Richard Ojeda, and Anibal Garcia; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
