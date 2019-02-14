|
|
New Home- Jammie "Drina" Clem, 80 of New Home passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born August 16, 1938 to James Adrian and Leola Waldrip Evans in New Home. Drina married Bobby D. Clem in 1955. Their first two years of marriage they were stationed in Virginia where Bobby served in the U.S. Army. After the military, they moved to New Home and worked as farmers and also owned Wagon Wheel Cafe in the 1970's, after 7 1/2 years of operation they sold the business and she went to work for JCPenney's for 20 years and currently for the City of New Home as a secretary for 20 years. Drina was a loving wife and mother, and best known as "Nanaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo and the slot machines. Drina was member of New Home Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby of New Home; sons, Rick and wife Lessia, and Dale; daughter, Judi and husband Andy all of New Home; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Leola; one brother and one sister.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at New Home Baptist Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019