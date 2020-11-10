LUBBOCK- Jan Dee (Mimi) Blackwell, 76, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on November 5th, 2020.No visitation is planned. A private burial service will be conducted at the Lubbock Cemetery.Jan was born in Midland, Texas to Jack and Ruby Ellzey on November 20th, 1943. She went to high school in Midland Texas. She married Bill Blackwell on August 29th, 1964. She graduated from Texas Tech University and enjoyed serving the Lubbock community. Jan spoke often of helping the clean up efforts after the 1970 tornado. She served as executive director of Planned Parenthood, president of The Lubbock Women's Club, was active in the Junior League of Lubbock and the choirs at First United Methodist Church and St. Lukes Methodist Church.Jan loved life and valued family above all else. She was involved in anything that included her children and grandchildren. Their hobbies were her hobbies. Jan loved to needlepoint and created personalized Christmas ornaments for every family member for over 20 years. Jan throughly enjoyed living at Wilshire Place for the past few years and considered her neighbors and the staff to be her second family.Jan is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Bill Blackwell, parents Jack and Ruby Ellzey along with many cousins.Jan is survived by her son Curry Blackwell and his wife Sandy, daughter Sherry Cate and her husband Brett, brother John Ellzey and his spouse Jodie, grandchildren Brayden Blackwell, Tyler Blackwell, Jordan DeBolt and Tucker Cate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Lubbock Women's Club or Meals on Wheels.The family of Jan Blackwell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of University Medical Center and the staff at Wilshire Place.