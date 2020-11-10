1/1
JAN DEE "MIMI" BLACKWELL
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUBBOCK- Jan Dee (Mimi) Blackwell, 76, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on November 5th, 2020.

No visitation is planned. A private burial service will be conducted at the Lubbock Cemetery.

Jan was born in Midland, Texas to Jack and Ruby Ellzey on November 20th, 1943. She went to high school in Midland Texas. She married Bill Blackwell on August 29th, 1964. She graduated from Texas Tech University and enjoyed serving the Lubbock community. Jan spoke often of helping the clean up efforts after the 1970 tornado. She served as executive director of Planned Parenthood, president of The Lubbock Women's Club, was active in the Junior League of Lubbock and the choirs at First United Methodist Church and St. Lukes Methodist Church.

Jan loved life and valued family above all else. She was involved in anything that included her children and grandchildren. Their hobbies were her hobbies. Jan loved to needlepoint and created personalized Christmas ornaments for every family member for over 20 years. Jan throughly enjoyed living at Wilshire Place for the past few years and considered her neighbors and the staff to be her second family.

Jan is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Bill Blackwell, parents Jack and Ruby Ellzey along with many cousins.

Jan is survived by her son Curry Blackwell and his wife Sandy, daughter Sherry Cate and her husband Brett, brother John Ellzey and his spouse Jodie, grandchildren Brayden Blackwell, Tyler Blackwell, Jordan DeBolt and Tucker Cate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Lubbock Women's Club or Meals on Wheels.

The family of Jan Blackwell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of University Medical Center and the staff at Wilshire Place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved