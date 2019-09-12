|
Lubbock- Jan Morgeson passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 81 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Jan's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Jan was born on July 25, 1938 to the late Finley and Bernadine (nee Ratliff) Beckham in Ardmore, OK. She graduated Rankin High School in 1956 and obtained a bachelor's degree in English from Abilene Christian College. While attending ACC, she met and married Gayle Morgeson on December 24, 1960.
Jan and Gayle taught school ultimately settling in Roby Texas where they raised their three children, Cindy, John and Terri. In 1988, they moved to Lubbock where they ran a successful investment business.
Jan was an avid of reader of Louis L'Amour and Mary Higgins Clark, she loved a good crossword puzzle, enjoyed watching NASCAR, the New England Patriots and anything involving the Texas Tech Red Raiders. She also wanted to be remembered for being a better deer hunter than her husband! Lifelong members of the Church of Christ, Jan and Gayle attended Hub City Church of Christ in Lubbock.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years Gayle Morgeson of Lubbock; her children, Cynthia Isham (husband, Paul) of Slaton, John Morgeson (wife, Katherine) of Lubbock, Terri Morgeson of Lubbock, and her sister, Betty Smith of Greenwood.
She had 5 grandchildren, Joseph Isham (wife, Linnae), David Isham, Andrew Isham (wife Karen), Sarah Morgeson, (husband, Anthony) and Jordan High, and 5 great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Haylee, Cole, Nathan, and Kirsten.
The family would appreciate contributions to be given to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, alzheimersresearchfoundation.com, in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019