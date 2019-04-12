Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Jane Ann McCartor

Jane Ann McCartor Obituary
Lubbock- Jane Ann McCartor, 75, of Lubbock, passed away peacefully April 9, 2019. She was born in August of 1943 in Lubbock to the late H.N. and Annie Bell Wright. Jane Ann was a graduate of Lubbock High School, Class of 1960, and attended Texas Tech University, majoring in Music. She married Darryl McCartor on December 23, 1960. Jane Ann was a church pianist for many years, a member of the Red Hat Society and the Lubbock Music Club. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Darryl, five children; Melanie (Troy) Lowe, Dennis McCartor, Michelle Harris, Misty (David) Neufeld, and Chris (Kayla) McCartor, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be today, Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. A service, to celebrate her unique life, will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 am at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel, with interment following in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
