Bedford- The family of Jane Ellen Hall will celebrate her life of 86 years at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The Hall family will receive friends today at 5:00 p.m. for a vigil service, followed by a visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Jane Ellen was born on November 9, 1933, to Clarence and Margaret Roberts in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She married Charles Hall on February 11, 1956, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Jane enjoyed being a registered nurse during her years before the family. She and her husband Charlie, that ran Raff and Hall Drug Stores, lived in Lubbock for over 60 years. She took great pride in raising her four children.
Jane believed Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful servant to him all of her years. She was excited to spend eternity with her husband Charlie, son Charles, granddaughter Heather and her loved ones that proceeded her. She's now enjoying a great reunion in Heaven.
Survivors include her children, Judy Groves and husband, Bill; John Roberts Hall, and Joel Thomas Hall and wife, Karrie; grandchildren, Holly Jacks, and husband, Kevin; Sarah Hammons and husband, Augusto Uzeda; Michael Groves and wife, Lindsay; Tyler Hammons, Daniel Groves and wife, Lena; Ethan Hammons and wife, Katie; Victoria Groves, Jordan Hall, Garrett Hall, Jessica Jones and husband, Randy; Cheyenne Hall, Emma Morgan, Sierra Hall, Autumn McDaniel and husband, Michael; and Courtney Hall; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Buddy Roberts, and wife, Jan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Roberts; husband, Charles Morgan Hall, Sr.; son, Charles Morgan Hall, Jr.; and a grandchild, Heather Hall.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.