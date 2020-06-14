Jane Ellen Hall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bedford- The family of Jane Ellen Hall will celebrate her life of 86 years at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The Hall family will receive friends today at 5:00 p.m. for a vigil service, followed by a visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Jane Ellen was born on November 9, 1933, to Clarence and Margaret Roberts in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She married Charles Hall on February 11, 1956, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jane enjoyed being a registered nurse during her years before the family. She and her husband Charlie, that ran Raff and Hall Drug Stores, lived in Lubbock for over 60 years. She took great pride in raising her four children.

Jane believed Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful servant to him all of her years. She was excited to spend eternity with her husband Charlie, son Charles, granddaughter Heather and her loved ones that proceeded her. She's now enjoying a great reunion in Heaven.

Survivors include her children, Judy Groves and husband, Bill; John Roberts Hall, and Joel Thomas Hall and wife, Karrie; grandchildren, Holly Jacks, and husband, Kevin; Sarah Hammons and husband, Augusto Uzeda; Michael Groves and wife, Lindsay; Tyler Hammons, Daniel Groves and wife, Lena; Ethan Hammons and wife, Katie; Victoria Groves, Jordan Hall, Garrett Hall, Jessica Jones and husband, Randy; Cheyenne Hall, Emma Morgan, Sierra Hall, Autumn McDaniel and husband, Michael; and Courtney Hall; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Buddy Roberts, and wife, Jan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Roberts; husband, Charles Morgan Hall, Sr.; son, Charles Morgan Hall, Jr.; and a grandchild, Heather Hall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved