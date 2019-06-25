|
Lubbock- Graveside services for Ella "Jane" Haney are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Petersburg Cemetery with Dr. Rob Wells officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes.
She passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Lubbock.
Jane was born August 15, 1926 in Hale County, Texas and was a resident of Petersburg where the family farmed cotton and many other crops. She married Ira D. "I.D." on August 25, 1942 in Panhandle, Texas. In 1968, she moved to Lubbock and was employed by Lubbock County, where she retired from the Courthouse Staff after 20 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas L. "T.L." Elliott and mother, Billie "Bruce" Elliott; her husband, Ira "I.D." Haney; and great-grandson, Brian A. Haney.
Jane is survived by her son, Tommy D. Haney and wife Sandy of San Antonio; grandchildren, Bradley E. Haney and wife Jessica, Lauren Gerlich and husband Leonard, and Preston Wall and wife Nicole, all of San Antonio; great- grandchildren, Brittney, Aiden and Emmerson Haney, Logan and Lana Gerlich, and Kinsley, Casen and Carrigan Wall, all of San Antonio.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019