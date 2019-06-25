Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Elliott) Haney


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane (Elliott) Haney Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services for Ella "Jane" Haney are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Petersburg Cemetery with Dr. Rob Wells officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes.

She passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Lubbock.

Jane was born August 15, 1926 in Hale County, Texas and was a resident of Petersburg where the family farmed cotton and many other crops. She married Ira D. "I.D." on August 25, 1942 in Panhandle, Texas. In 1968, she moved to Lubbock and was employed by Lubbock County, where she retired from the Courthouse Staff after 20 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas L. "T.L." Elliott and mother, Billie "Bruce" Elliott; her husband, Ira "I.D." Haney; and great-grandson, Brian A. Haney.

Jane is survived by her son, Tommy D. Haney and wife Sandy of San Antonio; grandchildren, Bradley E. Haney and wife Jessica, Lauren Gerlich and husband Leonard, and Preston Wall and wife Nicole, all of San Antonio; great- grandchildren, Brittney, Aiden and Emmerson Haney, Logan and Lana Gerlich, and Kinsley, Casen and Carrigan Wall, all of San Antonio.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now