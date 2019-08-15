|
|
Lubbock- Jane Prickett Kuykendall, "Nona" as she was known to most, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, August 11 at the age of 98 years old. Jane was born July 31, 1921 in Pecos, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Kuykendall, and parents, Nell and Herbert Prickett.
Informal visitation will be today and Friday from 8 am to 5:30 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, followed by a reception. A tribute of Jane's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Jane lived her life to the fullest! She graduated from Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and a "Yell Leader" for the Red Raiders. Jane married Roger L. Kuykendall in 1942 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Jane was named Altrusa "Woman of the Year" in 1984 and "Social Worker of the Year" in 1967. She gave to her community by serving on the Board of Family Service, Salvation Army, United Way, Community Planning Council, and Open Heart of the Southwest. She was a 50 + year member of the Junior League and a member of P.E.O.
Besides being an active member of her church through the years, her happiness was volunteering at Carillon as the swimnastics leader for 35 years. Jane was active in the
Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and was a lifetime member of the PTA.
Jane always brought joy, energy, and laughter to those who were blessed to know her.
She was famous for her ability to do the splits until she was 97 years young! Our Nona will always be remembered and treasured for her love for people, her love to serve others, and her incredibly strong love for her family. In her words: "Trust in the Lord. Give Him thanks. Always stand up for your convictions. Be positive. Be encouraging. Pray. Put others first. Have fun!!" Jane's "Dash", the years between 1921 -2019, is an example to cherish and live by throughout all our lives.
Jane is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Karol and Bill Tarbox; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Daphne Kuykendall; grandchildren, Gregory Fletcher and wife Ana, Ryan Fletcher and wife Cheryl, Kimberly Ward and husband Grant, John Kuykendall and wife Shawna, Kelly Nicol and husband Bruce, Kristen Buchanan and husband David, and Marianne Brawner and husband Joseph; 16 great-grandchildren whom she adored with all her heart; sister-in-law, Jodie Schneider and cousins Sue and Ted Kerr.
In lieu of flowers, please give to St Stephen's Episcopal Church, Interim Hospice or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019