Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Jane Marie Hahn Townsend


Jane Marie Hahn Townsend Obituary
LUBBOCK- Jane Marie Hahn Townsend, a longtime resident of Lubbock and Morton Texas and currently of Burnet Tx, entered her heavenly home on June 10, 2019. She was born to Lucy and John Hahn on September 16, 1926 in Aspermont, Texas being the 6th of 7 children who have all gone before her. Her life has been one of service to her Lord Jesus and to her family. Millard, her husband, has passed, but she is survived by her children, Jeff of Burnet, TX, Melba Broyles and husband, Owen, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Fawn Platten of Lubbock, Texas. She is also blessed with seven living grandchildren and one deceased grandchild along with 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock on June 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Jane's family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
