Lubbock- Rosary services for Jane Rose Duesterhaus, 72, of Lubbock, be at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, followed by a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Celebration services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rhineland, Texas, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rhineland, Texas. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
.