Jane Thompson Furlow
1948 - 2020
Lubbock, TX- Private family memorial services for Jane Thompson Furlow, 72, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at Abell Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Harbison officiating. Cremation and services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Ms. Furlow died Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Lubbock.

She was born May 13, 1948 in Lamesa, TX to Floyd and Lorene (Beach) Thompson.

She was raised in O'Donnell where she attended school. Jane graduated nursing school in Lamesa and had worked for hospitals, nursing homes and a hospital pharmacy during her nursing career that spanned over 10 years. She was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church and had taught Sunday School for many years. Jane was a charter member of LifePoint Baptist Church in Lubbock. She loved to research many topics and was a great fan of Google. Jane was an active volunteer for the Lubbock ISD and had owned her own cleaning business.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Jacob Corbin and her brother James Guy Thompson.

She is survived by two daughters Leigh Corbin & husband Michael of Lubbock, TX, and Lori Johnson & husband Dennis of Yoncalla, OR; son Michael Furlow of Burleson, TX; eight grandchildren Ernie, Danielle & husband Ryan, Candice, Chris & wife Desi, Emily & husband Ryne, Shannon, Zachary, and Andrew; six great grandchildren Saylor, Jayton, Peyton, Finley, Buddy, Dakota; four sisters Carole Edwards & husband Wendell of O'Donnell, Sarah Masten & husband Bill of Shallowater, TX, Joan Porter & husband Ty of Georgetown, TX and Tami Miller & husband Cody of Lubbock,TX.

A link will be provided for live streaming of the service at AbellFuneralHome.com.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
