Lubbock- Jane passed into her Spiritual Birth on March 17, 2019. She worked in real estate for over forty years. Her avocation during those years was the unfailing love and support of her family.
She was born December 21, 1939 in Clovis, New Mexico, to L.D. and Oma Johnson. Her career took her from Clovis to Arlington, and finally, a happy retirement in Lubbock.
Mrs. Worth is survived by her husband, Robert, her sons: John Hale of Lubbock, and Marty Hale and his wife, Mary, of Bedford, Texas; grandchildren: Walker Hale and Alyson Hale; great-grandson, Peyton Dunham; her brother, Jerry Johnson and wife, Jo Ann of Clovis; and several nieces and nephews, as well as her loving Church Family.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28th, at Faith Christian Family Church at 58th and Memphis, followed by inurnment at Resthaven Funeral Home at 5740 W. 19th St.
Instead of flowers please pay it forward with a donation to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019