Lubbock- On September 3, 2020 Jane King Wyrick passed away peacefully in her sleep. Jane was born March 25, 1941 in Floydada, Texas. She was the daughter of Russell Stanley and Priscilla Davis Wilkinson. Jane grew up in Lubbock, TX. She attended Monterey High School and graduated there in 1959. During her life she lived in Las Cruces, NM, Madrid, Spain, Montgomery, AL and Las Vegas, NV. She returned to Lubbock in 1994, where she spent the remainder of her life. Jane was a member of Lubbockview Christian Church. She was highly active and a board member for a number of years. Jane is survived by her son Kent Sprotbery and wife Jill of Albany, NY, daughter Lynn Koenig and husband Ian of Wauwatosa, WI; four grandchildren, Emma Sprotbery, Nate Sprotbery, A.J. Koenig, and Valerie Koenig. She is also survived by her brother Russ Wilkinson and his wife Kay. Jane is preceded in death by both parents.



