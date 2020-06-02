Austin, formerly of Lubbock- Janelle "Jan" Vinson Smith passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Austin. Jan was born to Velma and Ozra Huff on September 6, 1936 in Hale Center, Texas. She was raised with her dear sister Joyce, whom she loved. After graduating Lubbock High School, Jan married her high school sweetheart, draftsman and architect Karl Wayne Vinson on September 3, 1954 and together they created a family of four children. After Karl's untimely death in 1963, Jan dedicated herself to raising her young family in Lubbock.In the 1960's, Jan opened two confectionary stores in Lubbock, and later served as an insurance agent and a realtor. In the 1970's, Jan joined the Lubbock broadcasting community (KEND, KLLL) and became one of the most successful and appreciated media executives in the city. She served as General Manager of KTEZ and was the driving force behind the launch of KRLB-FM in the 1980's.Jan was an active community leader and tirelessly promoted charitable organizations throughout her career. She lived her life for her Lord Jesus Christ, and passed with peace in her heart and soul. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Jan and Karen Denyse, as well as two sons Kevin Wayne and Gerry Arthur. She also has seven grandchildren, Jessie, Zachery, Matthew, Korbin, Vida, Grayson and Lindsay.Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.