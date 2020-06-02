Janelle Vinson Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin, formerly of Lubbock- Janelle "Jan" Vinson Smith passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Austin. Jan was born to Velma and Ozra Huff on September 6, 1936 in Hale Center, Texas. She was raised with her dear sister Joyce, whom she loved. After graduating Lubbock High School, Jan married her high school sweetheart, draftsman and architect Karl Wayne Vinson on September 3, 1954 and together they created a family of four children. After Karl's untimely death in 1963, Jan dedicated herself to raising her young family in Lubbock.

In the 1960's, Jan opened two confectionary stores in Lubbock, and later served as an insurance agent and a realtor. In the 1970's, Jan joined the Lubbock broadcasting community (KEND, KLLL) and became one of the most successful and appreciated media executives in the city. She served as General Manager of KTEZ and was the driving force behind the launch of KRLB-FM in the 1980's.

Jan was an active community leader and tirelessly promoted charitable organizations throughout her career. She lived her life for her Lord Jesus Christ, and passed with peace in her heart and soul. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Jan and Karen Denyse, as well as two sons Kevin Wayne and Gerry Arthur. She also has seven grandchildren, Jessie, Zachery, Matthew, Korbin, Vida, Grayson and Lindsay.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved