Lubbock- My precious Sweetheart and our children's beloved mother, Janet Ann Bryant Bybel, peacefully went to be with our Heavenly Father Friday, April 24, 2020. She was blessed to be at home, in the living room, surrounded by her husband and children.



Janet was born on March 25, 1947 to William Jefferson and Betty Jane Bryant in Carlsbad, NM. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1965. She worked for her father for a period of time, but her true passion was art. She recognized her amazing artistic ability at an early age and had a successful career as a professional artist. She married the love of her life, Albert S. Williams, February 9, 2002.



She is preceded in death by her younger sister, Kay, and both of her parents. Treasuring her memory is her husband, Albert S. Williams, her 2 children Shannon Greener and husband, Rusty of Morton, TX, Jason Bybel and wife, Belle of Austin, TX, 3 stepdaughters Jenny Davidson and husband, Brian of Loving, TX, Mandi Patton of Lubbock, TX, Angela Williams of Lubbock, TX, and sister Ruth Quackenbush of Amarillo, TX. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren who loved their Nina dearly.



A celebration of her life will take place July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at LakeRidge United Methodist Church in Lubbock.



Memorials may be made to LakeRidge UMC and Area Community Hospice.



