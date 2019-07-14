|
|
Lubbock- Janet Jones Myrick, 82, of Lubbock, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1937 to Eva Eudore Franks Jones and John Oliver Jones, Jr. in Lubbock, Texas. She attended O.L. Slaton Junior High and Lubbock High School, graduating in the Class of 1955. Janet married the love of her life, Horace S. (Bud) Myrick December 26, 1957. Janet earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Technological College and began teaching science for Lubbock ISD in 1960. The majority of her career in Lubbock was spent teaching Biology and Chemistry at Coronado High School. Janet and Bud reared their three children, Russell George, Leila Beth, and Mari Louise in Lubbock. Janet and Bud moved to Valdosta, GA in 1988 for Bud's work. She continued teaching, this time at Valdosta Middle School teaching 8th-grade science. She retired after a total of 32 years and enjoyed staying active with the Valdosta-Lowndes Retired Educators Association. Janet's joy was her grandchildren who were fortunate to spend many summers and holidays in Georgia with her and Bud.
Janet is survived by her children, Russell Myrick (Nike) of Bellevue, NE; Beth Guilliams (Tim) of Lubbock; and Mari Robb (Mike) of Lawrenceville, GA; her grandchildren, Russell Myrick, Joy Myrick, and Pat Myrick, all of Bellevue, NE; Amanda Robb of Lawrenceville GA; and Greta Guilliams of Lubbock; her brother-in-law Donal Myrick (Jeannie) of Shalimar, FL; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Horace S. (Bud) Myrick, and sisters-in-law, Patricia Marco and Margaret (Peg) Downing.
A visitation will held from 1:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday, July 18 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, with family receiving friends from 4:00PM to7:00PM. Services will be 10:00AM on Friday, July 19 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, with interment to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards the wonderful caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, and Accolade Hospice, who provided gentle, loving care of our mother during this past month.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eyad Karkoutly Lymphoma Leukemia Research Foundation, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019